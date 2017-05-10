Corian® as Envisioned by Aldworth James & Bond Brings Geometric Order to St John's Gate for Clerkenwell Design Week 2017

LONDON, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

When Aldworth James & Bond were commissioned to create a show-stopping installation for the iconic arch of the St. John's Gate venue during Clerkenwell Design Week, one multi-talented material was the only fitting choice. Corian® has become the go-to design surface for architects and creatives internationally when something really special is required to meet the collective demands of beauty, premium workability and sophistication.

Aldworth James & Bond drew inspiration for their design from several sources including the gateway location and the emblematic octagons of the cross of St. John, but also from Anthony Powell's description of visiting the Charterhouse, another historic Clerkenwell building, "I went under an arch... it was like moving into the Fourth Dimension, several centuries back in Time, everything round but completely still, like a dream."

(Anthony Powell, Journals 1982-86)

This led to a contemplation of the geometric beauty of a four dimensional tesseract form and how this might be translated into a sculptural installation. The intrinsic properties of Corian® (with which, as approved fabricators, the studio is very familiar) became the missing link in the creative and consultative process that led to the concept for 'Order'.

Tim Hall, Creative Director of Aldworth James & Bond explains, "Order will push the boundaries of component based digital fabrication by forming 145 700mm octagons from Corian® that connect together in nine sections, forming a unique multidimensional structure. It will measure almost three metres in height, and over five metres in length. The material's strength will be integral to 'Order', and will truly showcase the versatility and benefits of using Corian® as a structural and exterior element."

The project also makes the most of the exclusive Corian® colour palette, itself the result of very careful research, development and genuine innovation. A range of harmonious and organic colours with a rich, warm feel have been chosen by the design team, including several from the highly-popular Earth Heritage collection.

The installation also uses cutting edge CNC technology and demanded precise specifications, which the versatility of Corian® effortlessly met, "In trials we achieved much better tolerances then expected from the material, what's more using Corian® turned out to be much more waste-efficient and cost-effective than traditional materials for such pieces."

St. John's Gate is a well-loved relic of Clerkenwell's rich history, built in 1504 as the southern entrance of the Priory of the Knights of St. John, it was comprehensively restored in the 19th Century. The renowned volunteer first aid organisation, the St. John's Ambulance brigade, also draw their heritage from this medieval monastic past. The dynamic form of 'Order' in Corian® both honours the cultural and spiritual history of the destination and celebrates its timelessness as a centre of London's design world today.

Aldworth James & Bond is a multidisciplinary group of designers, project managers, tradespeople and makers based in Deptford, south east London. Founded in 2008, the company are creative build specialists and recognised as experts in design, prototyping, joinery, metalwork, finishing and digital fabrication.

Working with some of the world's biggest and most forward-thinking brands, renowned architects and interior design studios, Aldworth James & Bond has established a strong reputation in the commercial fit out industry, delivering premium residential joinery throughout the UK and temporary installations and pavilions worldwide.

