Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market, 2017-2021: Rising Demand in the Automotive Industry & Growing Use of Natural Rubber and SBR Cossover Products - Research and Markets

The growing demand for high-performance tires from the automotive industry is likely to boost the tire manufacturing industries' demand for higher specification raw materials. Also, high fuel-efficiency in automotive is creating the demand for low rolling resistance in tires, which is expected to drive the demand for SBR in the tire industry. However, stringent regulatory frame over the emission of toxic fumes during the production of SBR is one of the major hurdles for SBR manufacturers, which is anticipated to act as a constraint for the global SBR market.
The styrene butadiene rubber market is segmented into two types - product and application. The product segment is further divided into emulsion SBR and solution SBR, based on their production process. Emulsion SBR is the largest product segment in the global SBR market due to the low-cost of production. However, changing demand from the consumers for high-performance tires is increasing the popularity of the solution SBR in the global market, due to its low rolling resistance property. The market is further segmented into footwear, construction, polymer modification, adhesives, and others, as per their applications.
Countries such as China and India are enjoying the low-cost labor advantage in the automotive manufacturing industry, which accounts for most of the consumption of SBR. Europe is also flashing the growth trend for the SBR market due to a strong automotive industry in the region.
The increasing demand for performance products from the tire industry is creating a demand for solution SBR in the global SBR market. The demand for low rolling resistance and tubeless tires is creating a potential opportunity for the SBR market, globally.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand in the Automotive Industry
- Growing Use of Natural Rubber and SBR Cossover Products
Constraints
- Environmental Regulations Over Production
- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
Opportunities
- Increased Growth of Solution Type SBR (S-SBR) from the Tire Industry
Some of the major companies dominating this market for its products, services, and continuous product development, include:
- Sinopec
- LANXESS
- JSR Corporation
- Sibur
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Lion Elastomers
