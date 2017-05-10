Research and Markets - Global Automotive Shocks and Struts Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.34%, 2017-2021 with Tenneco, ZF, GKN & Magneti Marelli Dominating

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Shocks and Struts Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive shocks and struts market to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Automotive Shocks and Struts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing demand for carbon fiber struts. ZF is a major player in the high-end metal systems and suspension components for years. Recently, ZF launched carbon fiber MacPherson suspension strut, an effective way to reduce vehicle weight, improve fuel economy, and lower emission levels. The carbon fiber strut is particularly designed for compact mini-cars and is expected to appear in the BMW Mega City vehicle, which would largely be composed of carbon fibers.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing sales of passenger cars and SUVs. The sales of SUVs and crossovers increased by about 10% in the total passenger car market in the US in 2015. There is a growing preference for crossovers and SUVs in the US due to their increased fuel efficiency and comfort level in the three-row seating arrangement. The structure of SUVs and crossovers is similar, but they are distinct in fuel efficiency and usability. Crossovers are more fuel efficient compared with SUVs, as they are built on car frames and are considerably lightweight.



Most American customers prefer space and higher riding profile. Crossovers usually weigh lighter than SUVs as they are built on truck frames, which contributes to a comparatively higher curb weight for the vehicles. The lowering of interest rates on car loans in the US has enabled the Americans to buy larger and more expensive vehicles. Toyota has undertaken manufacturing plans in the US to increase its production of crossovers and SUVs.

Key vendors



Tenneco

ZF

GKN

Magneti Marelli



Other prominent vendors



MANDO

KYB Americas Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mpb6tn/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716