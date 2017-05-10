DEKRA Creates Digitalization Network

STUTTGART, Germany, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Greater safety thanks to a global service network

By further expanding its global position and wide range of digital safety services, the international expert organization DEKRA sustained significant growth in fiscal 2016. Revenues climbed by 6.7% to EUR2.9billion. Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT) improved by almost 10% to more than EUR220million. The number of employees rose by around 2,700 to a total of 39,357 by the end of 2016. The organization in the TIC (testing, inspection and certification) industry has been constantly increasing its revenues, earnings and the number of employees for 13 years now. As DEKRA reported in Stuttgart, the company continued to benefit from the global rise in demand for safety in 2016: "This positive performance is driven both by digitalization and the general rise in demand for safety," explained DEKRA's CEO Stefan Kölbl. "Connected and digital - and safe at all times. This is what we are committed to. Therefore, our strategy involves the expansion of our global presence as a testing and certification partner."

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin, it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. It employs more than 39,000 people in more than 50 countries on all five continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, training courses and temporary work.

