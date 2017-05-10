

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) reported earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $499.8 million, or $0.93 per share. This was higher than $386.3 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.2% to $2.72 billion. This was up from $2.19 billion last year.



Mylan N.V. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $499.8 Mln. vs. $386.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.2%



