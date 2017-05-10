SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 --Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) for 2017 has launched multiple new sponsorship packages across its events roster of its four touring public events. Click the links to see videos of each event here: The Lantern Fest®, Slide the City®, Color Me Rad®, The Dirty Dash®, and Trike Riot®. A fresh retool of the Sack Lunch sponsorship development division includes a directive to assist national brands in building meaningful long-lasting impressions that reach beyond their current advertising. These site-specific entertainments now elevate what has been a simple information booth into key elements integral to the entertainment value of the events. The new sponsor's presence can range from family oriented tailgate games, branded inflatable amusements, full sized carnival rides and games, gifted logo refreshments, and even the new Glow Pavilion that distributes branded night time toys and gadgets to thousands of Lantern Fest® revelers. The new sponsorship philosophy is based on one simple idea: Everything on-site must add to the experience of the guests.

2017 will also mark the first year Sack Lunch will be integrating Title Sponsorship elements for large corporate sponsors. This Title Sponsorship literally allows sponsors to "own" the event with all new on-site activation possibilities, retail store/point of purchase ticket sales for large chains, social media integration and co-branding, total on-site logo placement throughout the venue, content capture teams for commercial video and live streaming, as well as an entirely new set of merchandise and swag branding options to develop a powerful take-home message. Sack Lunch also offers an attractive multi-event package to maximize corporate advertising dollars with a mass-reach and precisely trackable metrics in the most strategic markets.

To become more involved with Sack Lunch Productions' sponsorships contact Jared Gold, our Sponsorship Coordinator, at jared@sacklunchproductions.com. Witness the Trike Riot® fun at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_Y8TA04jCo.

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest® (night-time party with lantern lighting and launch) and Trike Riot®. Learn more about SAKL's operations at www.sacklunchproductions.com, www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, www.colormerad.com, www.trikeriot.com and www.green-endeavors.com.

SAKL strongly encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its reports filed at www.otcmarkets.com. The actual results that SAKL may achieve could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse weather conditions, equipment failure, state and local health code laws which may impact obtaining permits and other risks associated with judgment calls made by various government officials. Investors should not invest more than they can afford to lose.

Embedded Video Available

Embedded Video Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3137584



CONTACT:

Richard Surber

President and Director

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.

801-575-8073 x111

richard@sacklunchproductions.com



