PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- MK Automotive, Inc. (OTC PINK: MKAU), a subscription-based live video streaming (over-the-top or OTT) service and original content incubator, today announced that its Clikia video streaming service has launched a Kickstarter campaign:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/386446565/clikia-video-streaming-app

The Clikia Kickstarter campaign is open through June 7, 2017.

"Not only do we believe Clikia to be an ideal Kickstarter campaign, we also believe Kickstarter will provide an important source of funding without causing further shareholder dilution," said MKAU CEO and Clikia founder, David Loflin. "Obtaining funds with zero dilution to our shareholders would be a significant follow-up to our recent convertible debt restructuring that removed approximately 4.7 billion shares from the market overhang," Mr. Loflin added. Mr. Loflin also indicated that the company is extremely hopeful that the success of the Clikia streaming platform in attracting users will translate to Kickstarter support.

About Clikia

Clikia is a content delivery company within the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

Clikia's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the traditional consumer groups who have become comfortable in securing a wide-ranging buffet of programming options from a single provider.

What is "Over-the-top"?

"Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

