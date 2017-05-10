LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Christian Bishop, chief executive officer, American Leisure Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMLH)'s GG Media Network, Inc., is pleased to announce Hollywood Riviera Studios has signed on as an investor. Hollywood Riviera Studios is providing non-dilutive financing to support the company's upcoming eSports and gaming project.

"Hollywood Riviera Studios understands eSports and provides a dynamic environment, for us to build out some of the important aspects of our new project," said Bishop. "In this era of digital entertainment it is important for us to be able to work with the right people so we can deliver the high-quality, engaging programming the gaming community deserves. Hollywood Riviera Studios has a fantastic team. We are pleased to have them invest in our project."

Hollywood Riviera Studios, founded by industry veteran and former news anchor Rolando Nichols, specializes in stage rentals with HD control rooms, eSports productions, live in-studio shows, transmission, and mobile production truck rentals. As a non-dilutive investor Hollywood Riviera Studios is providing access to its state of the art facilities in Torrance, CA and will work with GG Studios, a division of GG Media Network, to promote the project. To learn more about Hollywood Riviera Studios, please visit, HollywoodRivieraStudios.com.

"The GG Media Network team has an exceptional vision for the leading-edge programming that will appeal to gamers and eSports fans," said Rolando Nichols, founder and chief executive officer, Hollywood Riviera Studios. "We are excited to work with the media team and to provide them with our state-of-the-art, high-end production facility to turn their vision into reality."

GG Media Studios, a division of GG Media Network, will begin filming on its new project later this month.

FOLLOW GG Media Network on Twitter: @GGMediaNetwork

FOLLOW CEO Christian Bishop on Twitter: @MrCBishop

Visit our official website: www.GGMediaNetwork.com

SAFE HARBOR: Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this site other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The site information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used on this site, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic conditions.

Federal securities laws, such as Rules 10b-5 and 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") as well as Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"), and state Blue Sky laws, require issuers to provide adequate current information to the public markets. With a view to encouraging compliance with these laws, OTC Markets Group has created these OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. We use the basic disclosure information provided by OTC Pink companies under these guidelines to designate the appropriate tier in the OTC Pink marketplace: Current, Limited or No Information. OTC Markets Group may require companies with securities designated as Caveat Emptor to make additional disclosures in order to qualify for OTC Pink Current Information tier.

CONTACTS:

Media

D. Nikki Wheeler

Chief Communications Officer

GG Media Network

Nikki@GGStudios.Games



Investor Relations

Investors@GGMediaNetwork.com



