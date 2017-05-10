BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen), (OTCQB: PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, @ProGreenUS, is a US company engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) and through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon), www.CieloMarBaja.com.

It was previously disclosed, that ProGreen was planning to move its headquarters to San Diego by the end of summer 2017. As a result of the strong progress and milestones achieved with the agriculture as well as the real estate projects, the company is now planning the move for the month of June. Moving our operations to San Diego will considerably improve our ability to manage the Company's quickly expanding activities in Baja. Due to increased efforts to sell our property portfolio in Michigan, the sale of the company's largest property was closed on April 28, and two more are now under contract.

ProGreen is also pleased to announce that the company has established an office location in Ensenada, that will serve as headquarters for all of our activities in Baja California. Both Procon and Contel will operate from this location. Once the master plan for the 5000-acre oceanfront resort community is completed and the marketing of Cielo Mar commences, the office will also host a permanent property exhibition for the development.

"We are excited about the fast pace of progress, and with the move to San Diego, I will be able to have a more 'hands on' approach in the growth of the business," states Jan Telander, President and CEO.

About ProGreen US, Inc.

