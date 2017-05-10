SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced that Todd Palmer has been hired to serve as vice president of worldwide channels to continue building the company's partner network to keep pace with exponential revenue growth. With his proven ability to multiply revenue through channel programs, Palmer will use his long-term, trusted relationships with the partner community to expand Cohesity's channel presence and further advance its world-class Revolution Partner Program for resellers.

In this new role, Palmer will be responsible for growing the company's footprint in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, bringing Cohesity's radically efficient secondary storage platform to more mid-sized and large enterprise customers. Palmer joins Cohesity from Palo Alto Networks, where he served as vice president of channel sales in the Americas, and will report directly to Cohesity's recently announced vice president of worldwide sales, Mark Parrinello.

"Cohesity has experienced incredible growth in North America and Europe, and we knew it would be very important to bring someone with Todd's experience and talent to continue to build out our channel sales program," Parrinello said. "All of our business is ultimately executed through the channel, and Todd's expertise at building and promoting leveraged selling models with partners will be invaluable as we continue to bring on bigger customers from across the globe.

Prior to joining Cohesity, Palmer was directly responsible for building a comprehensive channel coverage model, spanning distributors, regional partners, national partners and direct market resellers (DMRs) at Palo Alto Networks. During his tenure, overall revenue grew more than two-fold, driven largely by the company's national partners and DMRs. Before that, Palmer worked at NetApp, again doubling revenues over his five-year tenure by expanding DMR and national reseller relationships. Palmer's international experience includes serving as vice president of worldwide sales at Endace and vice president of worldwide channel programs at Computer Associates.

"Cohesity already has a strong channel program that is expanding at an impressive rate," Palmer said. "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to help build momentum for the leader in hyperconverged secondary storage by taking this channel program to the next level."

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disrupter and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com and follow @cohesity on Twitter.

