CARY, NC--(Marketwired - May 10, 2017) - Coventor®, Inc., the global market leader in design automation solutions for microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and virtual fabrication of MEMS and semiconductor devices, today announced the immediate availability of CoventorMP® 1.0, a new unified MEMS design platform. CoventorMP 1.0 combines the complementary strengths of Coventor's industry-leading software tools for MEMS design, CoventorWare® and MEMS+®, into a single powerful environment for MEMS design automation. The new platform provides a cohesive environment where designs can be entered once and used to create conventional finite element models (CoventorWare) and compact finite element models (MEMS+). CoventorMP 1.0, which includes enhanced versions of CoventorWare (Version 10.2) and MEMS+ (Version 6.2), provides a seamless path for integrating MEMS sensors and actuators into System-in-Package (SiP) components targeted at Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The CoventorMP platform provides a unified environment for MEMS design, starting from fully parametric design entry to the production of functional models that can be simulated at all levels of abstraction. In essence, design data in CoventorMP will serve as a single "golden master" for all types of modeling, eliminating the need for time consuming and error-prone manual transfer between different modeling environments. MEMS device models created in CoventorMP can be simulated with built-in solvers or automatically transferred into MATLAB, the Simulink system modeling environment, the Cadence Virtuoso circuit modeling environment, and SPICE simulators that support Verilog-A.

"CoventorMP is a significant step toward our ultimate vision of providing a more efficient path to designing and manufacturing MEMS-based products," said Steve Breit, Vice President MEMS Business for Coventor. "The advancements in ease of use, modeling functionality, simulation speed and MEMS PDK support will enable our customers to design, optimize and integrate MEMS more efficiently and ultimately shorten their time to market."

The CoventorMP design platform supports the design of many types of MEMS, including gyroscopes, accelerometers, microphones, pressure sensors, scanning micro mirrors. In addition, the platform includes extensive support for MEMS Process Design Kits (MPDKs), to help MEMS foundries provide better design enablement support to their customers. The intent of these MPDKs is to provide foundry customers with a "ready to use" design environment, along with validated models, suitable for submission to their foundry. These capabilities will accelerate the pace of creating a manufacturable design, saving design and fabrication cycles and accelerating time to market.

Modeling Performance Enhancements

CoventorMP 1.0 includes a new, one-click transfer of MEMS device models between MEMS+ and CoventorWare along with a new 2D-to-3D capability within MEMS+. Parametric MEMS+ compact models can now be easily verified using the hybrid FEM/BEM solvers in CoventorWare. The creation of multiple models for design and manufacturability studies can be fully automated using scripts written in the MATLAB or Python scripting languages. With a new 2D-to-3D capability, MEMS+ users can create complex, rigid 3D structures from imported GDS2 layout data, making it far easier to import legacy designs to MEMS+.

In addition, CoventorMP 1.0 includes the following new functionality and performance enhancements:

MEMS+

New lumped flow components, resistors and capacitors useful for microphone noise modeling and other applications, have been added to the MEMS+ component library.

Large simulations now execute up to 3X faster and use 50% less memory, due to advances in algorithmic design.

The MATLAB scripting interface has been extended so that all functionality, including actions, is now accessible via scripting, enabling increased automation of design tasks.

CoventorWare

The CoSolveEM module for analyzing electro-mechanics provides better reporting of electrostatic pull-in results.

The FastPZE module for designing high-frequency acoustic resonators has been enhanced to include thermal nonlinearity effects.

A new capability to run CoventorWare Python scripts from a command line in a terminal window, enabling better utilization of high-performance computing resources.

