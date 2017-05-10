TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 10, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) (OTCQB: KEEKF) is pleased to announce that the Peeks app has been named a finalist in the coveted 2017 Appy Awards. The Appy Awards, produced by MediaPost Communications, acknowledge creativity and excellence in app design. Prior Appy Award finalists includes distinguished apps such as Tango, Shazzam, Match.com, and Bitstrips.

"Our mission has been to revolutionize the social media space and we are thrilled that we have been recognized for our efforts and contributions to the social media landscape," said Mark Itwaru, CEO of Peeks Social Ltd.

Appy Award winners are selected by a panel of industry experts. The 2017 Appy Award winners will be announced in New York City on May 17, 2017. Further information on the Appy Awards can be found at www.mediapost.com/appyawards.

The Company also announced that it has issued 1,157,000 common shares pursuant to the exercising of 1,150,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.25, and 7,000 options with an exercise price of $0.30, resulting in gross proceeds of $289,600 being received by the Company.

The Peeks app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

For further information, please contact:



Peeks Social Ltd.

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

647-992-7727

mark@peeks.com