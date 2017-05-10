

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 2-day high of 123.49 against the euro and a 1-week high of 112.88 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 124.32 and 113.44, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen advanced to 147.12 from an early near 5-month low of 148.11.



The yen edged up to 113.68 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 114.12.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 121.00 against the euro, 111.00 against the franc, 142.00 against the pound and 112.00 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX