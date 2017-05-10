LTE chipmaker Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) announced that its LTE-Advanced chipset platform, Cassiopeia, with dual-carrier aggregation and category 6 throughput, has been selected by Comba Telecom as the LTE chipset for the new high performance CPE and mobile routers in its CP2600 product family. The devices are designed to meet the integrated data, voice and Wi-Fi access needs of residential, business and enterprise users around the world.

"The LTE-Advanced capabilities of Sequans' Cassiopeia platform are powerful and have proven reliable in markets worldwide, making it a key component of our new CP2600 LTE devices," said Kurt Xiang, Director of Wireless Access Products, Comba Telecom. "Our goal is to meet the needs of various types of home and business customers and Cassiopeia's flexible carrier aggregation capability with advanced MIMO operation and very high throughput, enabled us to do this."

CP2600 product description

The CP2600 product family includes mobile routers and indoor and outdoor CPE based on Sequans' Cassiopeia platform. Supporting LTE-Advanced Category 6 throughput, Wi-Fi, and carrier aggregation for LTE TDD and FDD bands, the CP2600 products feature integrated high-gain antennas enclosed in an IP-65 chassis suitable for outdoor deployment.

"We are pleased to be selected by Comba for the CP2600 family of new high performance LTE devices," said Hugues Waldburger, head of Sequans Broadband business unit. "Comba is dedicated to delivering data devices of the highest quality and we are proud to collaborate with them."

The LTE-Advanced chip inside the Comba CP2600 devices is Sequans' Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced platform, a member of Sequans' StreamrichLTE™ family of products for broadband, high performance devices. Cassiopeia is compliant with 3GPP Release 10 specifications and supports highly flexible dual-carrier aggregation that allows the combination of any two carriers of any size up to 20 MHz each, contiguous or non-contiguous, inter-band or intra-band. Cassiopeia also supports other Release 10 enhancements such as new MIMO schemes, enhanced inter-cell interference coordination (eICIC) schemes for heterogeneous networks (HetNets), and improvements to eMBMS (evolved multimedia broadcast multicast service) or LTE broadcast. Cassiopeia features Sequans' advanced receiver technology for improved performance. Cassiopeia can support additional optional features, including envelope tracking and secure boot, at customer request.

About Comba Telecom

Comba Telecom is a supplier of infrastructure and wireless enhancement solutions to mobile operators and enterprises to enhance and extend their wireless communications networks.

Established in 1997 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2003, Comba researches and develops wireless technology through its R&D centers in China and USA. Its manufacturing base in China features advanced testing equipment and one of the largest microwave anechoic testing chambers in the region to ensure quality in its products. www.comba-telecom.com

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices, and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

