Intezer (www.intezer.com), today announced the release of its Code Intelligence™ solution, a new online cloud service for rapid file investigation and malware analysis. Code Intelligence™ provides organizations with an unparalleled understanding of any file by mapping its code at the DNA level, accelerating incident response and SoC operation. Like no other solution, Intezer's unique technology takes Malware Detection to a new level. By using an innovative approach, Code Intelligence™ can detect and attribute attacks still invisible for other security tools.

"Intezer Code Intelligence™ functions as a plug-and-play solution for any process within your organization's incident response plan and daily cyber security monitoring. The results provided by Code Intelligence™ gives a comprehensive understanding of any unknown file by showing code connections to malware, legitimate software, and libraries. With Code Intelligence™ you can understand the nature and origins of the suspect file of process, without the need to dive into complex reverse engineering." Said Itai Tevet, Intezer founder and CEO.

The new release includes the following key features:

Memory Analysis Code Intelligence™ helps to perform memory analysis seamlessly

Rapid File Investigation Get a full understanding of any unknown binary, as if an experienced reverse-engineer has analyzed the code.

Advanced Malware Detection Based on detecting code reuse from previously seen malware or by finding inconsistencies between the file metadata and the actual code.

Threat Actor Attribution

Reduce False-positives: Code Intelligence™ is able to reduce false-positives raised by other security solutions, without relying on behavior, anomalies, or signatures.

"Intezer vision is to help cyber-security deep dive to the next level, the code level. We help security teams focus on their most important tasks, securing the organization from advanced attacks. By getting to the code level, we succeed in significantly reducing organizations incident response time and false-positive alerts" Said Alon Cohen, Intezer's Founding Investor and former CEO at CyberArk.

About Intezer

The only solution replicating the concepts of the biological immune system into cyber-security. Intezer and its Code Intelligence™ technology provide enterprises with unparalleled Threat Detection and accelerates Incident Response. Founded by Itai Tevet and Roy Halevi, IDF Cyber-security specialists and by Alon Cohen, the Founder and former CEO of CyberArk.

