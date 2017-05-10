sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Neutropenia Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.45%, 2017-2021 with Amgen, Novartis & Teva Pharmaceutical Leading the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Neutropenia Treatment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global neutropenia treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Neutropenia Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Neutropenia is an abnormal condition, characterized by critically low levels of circulating neutrophils, a type of WBC found in the blood. These cells make up for the majority of circulating lymphocytes and help defend the body against infections by bacteria, viruses, and other pathogenic organisms. Decrease in the neutrophil count in blood makes a patient susceptible to infections and may even prove fatal. Therefore, the condition requires immediate prophylaxis.

The global neutropenia treatment market has been primarily dominated by the use of biologics and biosimilars for its prevention and cure. However, with the advances in pharmaceutical science and technology, vendors have gained a better understanding of the etiology and epidemiology of disease, thereby paving the path for development of novel therapeutics. Similarly, innovation of Plinabulin, a small molecule developed by BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, with immune-boosting effects, is likely to revolutionize the therapeutic regimen for neutropenia.

Key vendors

  • Amgen
  • Novartis
  • Teva Pharmaceutical

Other prominent vendors

  • Hospira
  • Pfizer

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Disease overview

PART 06: Key clinical trials

PART 07: Market landscape

PART 08: Market segmentation by drug class

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dj5nkf/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


