Pluralsight and Adobe Empower Digital Marketing Professionals to Master Adobe Experience Cloud

Pluralsight Launches New Courses for Adobe Marketing Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pluralsight, the technology learning platform, today announced a new partnership with Adobe to provide digital marketing professionals with the technology learning tools they need to maximize their Adobe Experience Cloud investments.

Together, the companies provide digital marketing professionals with new beginner- to advanced-level courseware on core Adobe Experience Cloud technologies, including Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Campaign and Adobe Target within Adobe Marketing Cloud, and Adobe Analytics within Adobe Analytics Cloud. Authored by industry experts and in collaboration with Adobe, the courses will be available through Pluralsight's technology learning platform.

"Today's digital marketing teams truly are technology teams," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. "By joining forces, Pluralsight and Adobe are enabling digital marketing teams to acquire the technical Adobe Experience Cloud skills they'll need to drive their digital strategies and gain a competitive edge."

Through this collaboration, Pluralsight will publish 20 new Adobe Experience Cloud courses during 2017. The first four courses, which are free and available immediately at pluralsight.com/adobe, include:

Adobe Experience Manager Authoring Fundamentals

Adobe Experience Manager Authoring Building on the Fundamentals

Adobe Analytics Workspace

Adobe Analytics Fundamentals

"We are excited to expand Pluralsight's course collection, empowering digital marketers to stay current on the most critical technical skills and allowing them to maximize their Adobe Experience Cloud investment," said Kim Peretti, global head of Adobe Digital Learning Services. "Pluralsight's reputation for high-quality Adobe coursework makes them an ideal partner as we continue to build out our learning resources."

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visitpluralsight.com.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Experience Cloud is a comprehensive set of cloud services designed to give enterprises everything needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud, Experience Cloud is built on the Adobe Cloud Platform and integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. Leveraging Adobe Sensei's machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, Adobe Experience Cloud combines world-class solutions, a complete extensive platform, comprehensive data and content systems, and a robust partner ecosystem that offer an unmatched expertise in experience delivery. For more information, visit www.adobe.com/experience-cloud.html.

