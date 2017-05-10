Optimizing Product Performance at Marc Jacobs with Centric PLM

CAMPBELL, California, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Centric is delighted to announce the release of its success story with its renowned partner and customer Marc Jacobs

"I believe that Centric Software has a unique position in the PLM market for fashion," says Chief Information Officer, Regis Litre. "When we restricted the market to pure PLM players and then looked only at those who had real fashion expertise, there emerged a very limited list of potential partners. And when we focused further on those with a clear roadmap, compelling luxury references and strong support, the choice of Centric Software was easy to make. They offer the best of two worlds: real knowledge of fashion, coupled with a high level of professionalism in terms of software and IT. You don't often find that combination."

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455901/Centric_Software_Logo.jpg )



Read the full story to learn more

Marc Jacobs (http://www.marcjacobs.com)

After 30 years Marc Jacobs continues to unabashedly shape the boundaries of American fashion. The indefinable characteristics of his namesake label are the result of a certain unique, uncommonly frank and brilliantly outspoken perspective.

Marc continues to explore the beauty in the unexpected and convey the luxury that exists in the everyday. At the core of the company's values is his belief that we are each the star of our own movie and through the joy of the ritual of fashion, makeup and fragrance, we can help further define our individuality and personality.

Marc Jacobs continues to offer fashion and accessories through a broad spectrum of accessibility without compromising honesty and integrity.

Centric Software, Inc. (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.