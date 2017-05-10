Cambium Networks Expands 'Connecting the Unconnected' Strategy to Eastern Europe

LONDON, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless broadband networking solutions, today announced it plans to expand its 'Connecting the Unconnected' strategy to Eastern Europe, under the guidance of its newly appointed Senior Sales Director for Europe, Alessio Murroni.

Thousands of existing networks have already upgraded to Cambium's industry leading point-to-point, point-to-multipoint, Industrial IoT, Wi-Fi, and management system solutions, with Murroni's new position intending to widen the company's stance in the market.

"I'm excited to expand my area of responsibility beyond the Western Europe territories and into Eastern Europe," said Murroni. "At Cambium Networks, we are constantly expanding and updating our portfolio, yielding opportunities to play key roles in a number of different European vertical markets. Finding the right recipe and scaling the existing business is my primary objective as I begin this new role."

Expanding into Eastern Europe comes at a great time for Cambium Networks, with the company poised to launch its improved enterprise WLAN portfolio: cnPilot, the indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi connectivity solution. The range of solutions also includes cnReach, Cambium Networks' narrow-band product portfolio for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), with specific applications in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for the water, oil and gas, and utility markets. Both solutions leverage Cambium Networks' strong Point-to-Point backhaul and Point-to-Multipoint distribution network heritage - combining a unique value proposition for both Value Addes Resellers (VARs) and service providers in the Fixed Wireless Access market.

Murroni has already helped build a thriving Cambium Partner community across Western Europe and intends to expand this across the rest of the region. Cambium's Connected Partner Program, which supports Cambium partners with their Cambium solutions, has recently been awarded a five star ratingfrom CRN, a brand ofThe Channel Company,which recognizes the channel's top programs.

About Cambium Networks:

Cambium Networks is aleadingglobal provider of trusted wirelesssolutions that connect the unconnected - People, Places and Things. Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks enables all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity. The company currently has over six million radios deployed in thousands of demanding networks in more than 150 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.