PDS Life Sciences, a global provider of software and solutions dedicated to preclinical research and development, has announced the appointment of Vicente Nogués, PhD, to vice president of product development effective May 2, 2017. Dr. Nogués will be based in Basel, Switzerland. He will be responsible for scientific leadership of the Company and insuring the continuation of market-driven product development.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005327/en/

Vicente Nogués, PhD, vice president of product development, PDS Life Sciences (Photo: Business Wire)

"Vince will be instrumental in providing scientific and operational leadership to PDS. His guidance will be especially important as preclinical research becomes more data-driven. The industry is increasingly demanding new ways to streamline data management and visualize data to make better go/no-go decisions in drug compound development," said Sayed Badrawi, chief executive officer at PDS Life Sciences. "His arrival reflects the philosophical DNA of PDS, which is to first identify challenges in preclinical science and to then use technology to solve those challenges."

Prior to joining PDS, Nogués held several research leadership positions at Novartis including head of preclinical operations, head of toxicology and head of scientific documentation.

"Joining PDS is an exciting next step in my career," said Nogués. "I'm looking forward to leveraging my past experience in drug development to help PDS shape its future growth."

Nogués earned a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Zurich and a doctorate in veterinary pathology from the University of Berne.

To learn more about PDS Life Sciences' software and preclinical research specializations, visit pdslifesciences.com.

About PDS

For more than 30 years, PDS has provided intuitive software and solutions for life sciences research and development programs worldwide. Most of the world's top 10 pharma companies rely on PDS software, as do industry-leading CROs, chemical companies, universities and regulatory agencies. The PDS software lineup is centered on Ascentos™, an integrated preclinical software data management system, which supports toxicology, clinical pathology, reproductive toxicology and anatomic pathology. PDS also offers TranSEND™, a complete FDA submission management solution, and SEND Express™, a dedicated outsourced service for FDA SEND compliant submissions, as well as powerful bioinformatics analysis and other services. Learn more at pdslifesciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005327/en/

Contacts:

For PDS Life Sciences

Lea Studer, 308-237-5567

SCORR Marketing

lea@scorrmarketing.com