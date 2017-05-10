MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or the "Corporation") announced today the voting results from the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held in Montreal, Quebec ("Meeting").

Election of Directors

Each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2017 ("Circular") was elected as Director of the Corporation at the Meeting. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James C. Gale Elected 96,908,864 98.84% 1,135,250 1.16% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dr. Sarit Assouline Elected 97,835,461 99.79% 208,653 0.21% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonathan Ross Goodman Elected 96,803,831 98.73% 1,240,283 1.27% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meir Jakobsohn Elected 96,097,771 98.01% 1,946,343 1.99% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert N. Lande Elected 96,885,834 98.82% 1,158,280 1.18% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Samira Sakhia Elected 94,108,859 95.99% 3,935,255 4.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sylvie Tendler Elected 96,883,334 98.82% 1,160,780 1.18% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appointment of external Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as external auditors of the Corporation for the next year by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy, and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUTCOME VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appointed 99,871,989 99.62% 379,097 0.38% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adoption of a new stock option plan

The resolution to adopt a new stock option plan of the Corporation, as more particularly described in the Circular, was approved by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 91,210,582 93.03% 6,833,532 6.97% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amendment to By-Law One of the Corporation

The resolution to amend By-Law One of the Corporation to reduce the quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of shareholders to two or more persons, present in person or by duly appointed proxy, holding or representing not less than twenty-five percent (25%) of the total number of the issued shares of the Corporation that have voting rights, was approved by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 88,410,179 90.17% 9,633,935 9.83% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Meeting will also be made available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gudknight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

