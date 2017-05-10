TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX: BKI)(FRANKFURT: BIN) is pleased to announce that Michael Spektor, Black Iron's recently appointed President, has started to acquire a considerable number of Black Iron shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange given his strong belief in the future development of the Shymanivske iron ore project. Mr. Spektor now owns 1,775,000 Black Iron common shares.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Conduit Investor Relations Ltd. ("Conduit") to provide investor relations services, including increasing awareness of its high quality Shymanivske iron ore project. Conduit is an investor relations and corporate advisory business founded by Derek Wood. Mr. Wood has been involved in the Canadian Securities Industry for decades and has an established network of professional and retail market participants with an interest in small cap opportunities. Conduit will initiate contact with its network of market participants, as well as, current stakeholders, and other members of the financial community to introduce Black Iron as a compelling investment opportunity and keep them apprised of ongoing company developments.

Derek Wood commented: "Conduit only works with a very small number of select clients and is excited to be working with Black Iron. Before taking on a client, Conduit must believe that new and existing investors are likely to be well rewarded by the substantial creation of new wealth. Conduit works to understand the potential returns and risks associated with investing with a client and then works diligently to convey that message to market participants. Conduit is impressed with Black Iron's diverse and talented management team and board members and extremely confident that Black Iron's Shymanivske iron ore project is a world class deposit that will be brought into production."

Black Iron is an iron ore exploration and development company, advancing its 100% owned Shymanivske project located in Kryviy Rih, Ukraine. The Shymaniviske project contains a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimated to be 645.8 Mt Measured and Indicated mineral resources, consisting of 355.1 Mt Measured mineral resources grading 32.0% total iron and 19.5% magnetic iron, and Indicated mineral resources of 290.7 Mt grading 31.1% total iron and 17.9% magnetic iron, using a cut-off grade of 10% magnetic iron. Additionally, the Shymanivske project contains 188.3 Mt of Inferred mineral resources grading 30.1% total iron and 18.4% magnetic iron. Full mineral resource details can be found in the NI 43-101 compliant technical report dated January 24, 2014 titled "Feasibility Study of the Shymanivske Iron Ore Deposit for Black Iron Inc." under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Shymanivske project is surrounded by five other operating mines, including ArcelorMittal's iron ore complex. Please visit the Company's website at www.blackiron.com for more information.

The technical and scientific contents of this press release have been prepared under the supervision of and have been reviewed and approved by Matt Simpson, P.Eng, CEO of Black Iron, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

