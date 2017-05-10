Markets Impacted: Baltic First North Bond



Products Impacted: Baltic Fixed Income Products



What you need to know:



As previous announced Nasdaq Nordic has decided to migrate all Baltic Fixed Income bonds listed on Baltic First North Bond Markets currently traded in INET Nordic trading system to Genium INET to be MiFID II compliant. The last day of trading in INET will be Friday May 12, 2017 and first day of trading in Genium INET will be Monday May15, 2017.



This migration will have an impact on data in GCF. The Baltic First North Bond Markets id will change, but the instrument id will be the same after the migration. The source system id will change from Inet (8) to Genium INET (2).



Customers receiving the Baltic First North Bond instruments today will continue to do so.



Previous related notice: 2017-03-16



Market Identification - Production:



Name: RSE FN Bond Market Source Id: 188 GCF-Id: 798 Name: VSE FN Bond Market Source Id: 190 GCF-Id: 794 Name: TSE FN Bond Market Source Id: 189 GCF-Id: 796



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.