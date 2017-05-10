

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iconix Brand Group (ICON) announced a profit for first quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $19.64 million, or $0.34 per share. This was down from $30.99 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $58.72 million. This was down from $67.68 million last year.



Iconix Brand Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $19.64 Mln. vs. $30.99 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -36.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -45.2% -Revenue (Q1): $58.72 Mln vs. $67.68 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.85 Full year revenue guidance: $235 - $245 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX