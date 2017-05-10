Voice security and authentication solution provider demoes integration with industry-leading Genesys Customer Experience Platform

Pindrop, the pioneer in voice security and authentication, will demonstrate its phone fraud solutions at CX17, the industry's premier customer experience event. Taking place May 22-25 in Indianapolis and June 7-9 in Brussels, CX17 is organized by Genesys, the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions. CX17 combines the best of G-Force and Interactions in its debut year since Genesys completed its late 2016 acquisition of Interactive Intelligence.

As a Global sponsor, Pindrop will be exhibiting at CX17 Indianapolis in the Partner Pavilion at Booth G07 and will be hosting a breakout session on May 23 at 2 p.m. Eastern time (EDT) titled "Pindrop® Labs Present: The Art of Fraud". In this session, Shawn Hall, Director of Fraud Prevention and Strategy at Pindrop, will explore the successful tactics and call center conditions that provided fraudsters with access to thousands of accounts and almost a billion dollars. Pindrop will show how its solution combines with the Genesys Customer Experience Platform to enable organizations to discover, research and connect with a broad range of customer experience applications, integrations and services that address their unique customer needs.

"The combination of Genesys' leadership in the contact center market with Pindrop's in voice security and authentication, brings a unique solution for enterprises to defend against the growing threat of phone fraud," said Sanjay Popli, Vice President of Business Development at Pindrop. "Pindrop's 2017 State of Call Center Fraud Reports highlights fraudulent calls growing at more than 100 percent year-over-year. The alignment and tight product integration between Genesys and Pindrop delivers a compelling and easy-to-deploy solution for enterprise contact centers."

Pindrop® technology seamlessly integrates with Genesys to provide solutions for authenticating callers and preventing fraud attacks on the phone channel. The solution also reduces authentication time, decreases operational costs and delivers a better customer experience leading to an increase in customer satisfaction.

"As a Global Sponsor of CX17, Pindrop is a key participant contributing to an exciting agenda focused on leading transformation in the customer experience industry," said Jim Kraeutler, vice president of the Innovation Group at Genesys. "We are proud of our AppFoundry partners like Pindrop that are leveraging the Genesys Customer Experience Platform in creative ways to help organizations better connect employee and customer conversations on any channel, every day."

CX17 is the annual conference that gathers together the strongest ecosystem of solutions, customers, partners and technology pushing the boundaries and future of CX to provide the human touch in a digital world. Attendees will explore topics such as digital transformation, cloud customer experiences, customer journey management, hyper-personalization, predictive analytics, virtual reality and more.

Join the conversation on social media at CX17INDY and CX17BRUSSELS.

About Pindrop

Pindrop is the pioneer in voice security and authentication. Pindrop provides enterprise solutions to reduce fraud losses and authentication expense for some of the largest call centers in the world. Pindrop's patented Phoneprinting™ technology helps identify, locate and authenticate phone devices uniquely from the call audio, thereby detecting fraudulent calls as well as verifying legitimate callers. Pindrop has been selected by the world's largest banks, insurers, brokerages and retailers, detecting over 80 percent of fraud. Pindrop® solutions are allowing customers to reduce call time and improve their customer's experience even while reducing fraud losses. Pindrop was founded in 2011 and is venture backed by Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, CitiVentures, Felicis Ventures, GV and IVP.

