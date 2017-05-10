

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The current very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support inflation in the medium term, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Wednesday.



Incoming data confirm that the cyclical recovery of the euro area economy is becoming increasingly solid and that downside risks have further diminished, Draghi said at the Dutch Parliament.



Nevertheless, it is too early to declare success, Draghi said. Underlying inflation pressures continue to remain subdued and have yet to show a convincing upward trend.



Draghi noted that monetary policy measures always have side effects. So far, the potential negative side effects have been limited.



He said the ECB is monitoring various effects carefully, and taking into account price stability mandate. 'The benefits of our policy clearly outweigh potential side effects,' Draghi added.



Draghi said measures taken by the ECB should be supplemented by other economic, financial and fiscal policies to ensure a sustained recovery.



