Bravatek Solutions, Inc.: Bravatek and Enterprise Sentinel Fortify Strong Strategic Alliance

Bravatek Continues to Implement its Rapid Time-to-Market Product Release Plans through its Strategic Alliances

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: BVTK, "Bravatek" or the "Company") announces that it has executed a significant, worldwide arrangement whereby Bravatek will promote, sell and distribute Enterprise Sentinel's DynaMatrics multi-factor authentication solution.

Dr. Thomas A. Cellucci, Bravatek's CEO commented: "We are pleased to formalize our special business relationship with Enterprise Sentinel, who has earned a well-deserved reputation through its DynaMatrics authentication, now used throughout the globe to provide fast, easy-to-use and extremely secure user authentication."

Ken Kotowich, Chairman & CEO of Enterprise Sentinel stated: "We are pleased that we joined the Bravatek team. Their marketing prowess, accomplished Board and management team, and in-depth knowledge of both the public and commercial markets will assist us in driving our sales growth. Together, we make an unbeatable team!"

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically-advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

For more information, visit www.bravatek.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements", as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

