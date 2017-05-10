Orlando - Vom 7.-11. Mai findet das weltweit grösste Service Management Event des Jahres in Orlando, Florida statt: Die ServiceNow Knowledge17 mit über 12'000 internationalen Service-Management-Experten. Am Anlass stellte ServiceNow ein Bündel neuer Produkte und Dienstleistungen vor.

HR: Im Durchschnitt wird der erste Tag eines neuen Mitarbeiters über 5-10 Abteilungen koordiniert. Mit einer neuen Anwendung ermöglicht ServiceNow schnelleres und effizienteres Onboarding neuer Mitarbeiter über eine einzige Plattform. CSM: Communities sind der Schlüssel zum Kundenvertrauen. Sie begeistern jedoch nicht alle Kunden im gleichen Maße. Diese Ankündigung stellt eine Lösung für personalisierte Service-Erfahrung vor, mit einer Community aus Experten und Kollegen, weniger Anfragen und höherer Reichweite zu potentiellen Kunden. Sicherheit: Sicherheitsteams haben Cyber-Bedrohungen isoliert abgewehrt, so dass andere Abteilungen möglichst nicht involviert waren. Diese Mitteilung erklärt, wie Unternehmen kontrollieren können, wie sie mit den verschiedenen Abteilungen zusammenarbeiten, und Cyberangriffe proaktiv abwenden. Cloud Management: Der Cloud-Markt für neue Unternehmensdienste wächst rasant, doch die Art und Weise, wie Unternehmen die Cloud verwalten, hat sich nicht weiterentwickelt. Mit ServiceNow erhalten Mitarbeiter jetzt schnell freien Zugang zu Cloud-Anwendungen und können diese auf jedem Gerät verwalten. Software Asset Management: Lizensierte Software macht ein Drittel des IT-Budgets aus und ihre Verwaltung ist kompliziert. Kunden können nun auf das komplette Management ihres lizensierten Software-Katalogs zugreifen, indem Anbieter-Audits so einfach wie möglich gemacht werden.

ServiceNow Launches Enterprise Onboarding and Transitions for Human Resources

ServiceNow today announced ServiceNow Enterprise Onboarding and Transitions. For many employees, getting onboarding and other services from HR can be a time-consuming and frustrating process. HR departments want to provide great service, but are too often bogged down with repetitive, transactional tasks. For the first time, enterprises can easily set up and manage employee lifecycle events across multiple departments on a single service delivery platform. The new application orchestrates and automates employee onboarding, offboarding, relocation, leaves of absence and other processes that begin in HR but span multiple systems and departments such as IT, facilities, finance and legal. Now, the efficiency of onboarding and lifecycle processes is drastically improved, and fast, consumer-like service makes it easy for employees to be employees.

The delivery of many HR services like employee onboarding start in HR, but can require the coordination of five to 10 departments to complete them. Traditional onboarding solutions support HR related tasks such as capturing employee information, compliance and I-9 forms but do not manage the work required from other departments. A recent Gartner research report, indicates that, "organizations have begun to realize the significant impact that onboarding has on employee engagement and retention. Application leaders responsible for HR must work with multiple business functions to expand process scope and reach more worker types through all phases of the workforce life cycle1."

"The new hire onboarding experience is a critical first impression for incoming employees," said Deepak Rammohan Bharadwaj, General Manager of Human Resources Product Line, ServiceNow. "ServiceNow provides a system of action for organizations to streamline and automate the complex services needed from multiple departments beyond just HR to give employees the onboarding experience they deserve."

ServiceNow Enterprise Onboarding and Transitions breaks complex processes down into individual activities such as getting a workspace, credit card, security access, computer, and phones - and then distributes these to different departments for approvals and action. It tracks the status of each activity, and reminds people automatically if they are behind schedule. If an activity is stalled, it is escalated automatically so that problems can be resolved. If exceptions occur, employees can easily open a case in the application as part of the onboarding workflow. Some manual processes can be eliminated entirely - for example ServiceNow can create email accounts, and even automatically update Core HR and other departmental systems of record.

In addition to improving the service delivery efficiency of HR and other departments, this new application provides a consumer-like service experience to employees. Foundational to this experience is the Employee Service Center. It provides a single place for employees to interact and communicate with HR for all service needs. Employees can get information, such as new hire policies either by searching for it or by HR proactively pushing it out. If employees need help or more information, they can submit a request. HR can even task employees to take certain actions like signing documents.

"Our employees are saving lives every day. It is imperative to have processes in place to create a smooth and efficient experience for new hires. ServiceNow transforms previously cumbersome and manual onboarding processes and simplifies the experience for both the employee and the company," said ServiceNow customer Carlie Bush, director of HR Shared Services at Envision Healthcare, a leading provider of physician-led, outsourced medical services.

ServiceNow Launches Customer Service Communities

ServiceNow today announced ServiceNow Communities, a major new application in its Customer Service Management solution. More than ever, companies rely on loyal customers for business growth. Yet many aren't delivering the service customers expect - personalized, relevant, and always-on. ServiceNow Communities provides a personalized, self-service experience for every customer. Their profile, cases, products, services, and notifications are there for real-time access. Customers get the information most relevant to them by engaging with peers and experts and from contextual search. A customer-specific activity stream ensures they only get desired updates. Now, companies can reduce case volumes, obtain new perspectives into product use or customer needs, and expand overall reach to new prospects.

Research shows that engaged customers are more loyal to businesses. Customers who engage in online communities have higher satisfaction and tend to buy more than those who do not. "Communities are key to driving loyalty," said Abhijit Mitra, general manager of the Customer Service Management business unit, ServiceNow. "But not all communities are equal in their ability to engage customers. With ServiceNow, every customer gets a community of experts and peers, and a personalized, integrated experience enabling companies to build much-desired, long term relationships."

ServiceNow Communities includes core capabilities such as managed forums, curated topics, support for multiple content types, moderation, and granular permissions. Additional features include:

Personalized self-service experience is delivered through the integration of Communities with the ServiceNow Customer Service Portal. Customers can see or edit their profile details, cases, products, services, and notifications in the same place where they can engage in the community. Seamless contextual searching enables customers to get information or answers faster with a single search that works across ServiceNow Knowledge Management and Communities. Customer-specific activity stream provides content and updates customers desire from the community to reduce information overload and to ensure relevant information is in the forefront.

