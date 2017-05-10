G2A.COM is Launching the Third Edition of G2A Deal on May 11th

HONG KONG, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global digital gaming marketplace G2A.COM, together with developer and publisher program G2A Direct, are launching the third edition of their rewards game bundle, G2A Deal, on Thursday, May 11th. This edition includes Herocraft's Tempest, ComonGames' The Uncertain: Episode 1 - The Last Quiet Day, Bulbware's Bulb Boy, Zillion Whales' Mushroom Wars, and Ironward's The Red Solstice.

All of the games included in every G2A Deal come directly from the developers and publishers themselves, with no third-party sellers involved. G2A Direct, which now has over 100 developers and publishers on board, is proud to present the third installment of the rewards game pack.

This edition of G2A Deal is all about showcasing interesting games from indie developers:

Tempest - a pirate-themed, open-world, action RPG in which players can sail the high seas, and roam three worlds while searching for new quests and ships to plunder.

The Uncertain: Episode 1 - The Last Quiet Day - an episodic and story-driven adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic world. Players become engineering robot RT-217NP and try to uncover the reasons behind the destruction of the human race.

Bulb Boy - a 2D point-and-click horror adventure game, in which players aid a little boy with a light bulb for a head in defeating monsters.

Mushroom Wars - a real-time, action-packed strategy game in which players lead a mushroom army into various intricate battles.

The Red Solstice - a tactical, squad-based survival game which takes place in 2280 A.D. after Earth has been destroyed. The player must fight to survive on Mars amidst aliens as a Space Marine.

All of the keys included in the third edition of G2A Deal will be available immediately after purchase as Steam codes and will not be region-locked. All five games come for a low subscription, or low one-time cost.