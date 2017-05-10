WAWA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- The Wawa Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit founded to support Wawa's charitable giving and philanthropic activities, is seeking nominations for its second annual "Hero Award," an honor given to a qualified non-profit organization that is committed to serving the greater Philadelphia area by assisting others and building stronger communities through preserving our independence, protecting our safety and mentoring and inspiring our youth. The Wawa Foundation Hero Award was launched during Philadelphia's 2016 Wawa Welcome America! festivities and will be presented as part of the Independence Day morning ceremony on July 4th, 2017 in front of Independence Hall. The recipient of The Wawa Foundation Hero Award will receive a $50,000 grant and the three runners up will each receive $10,000 grants.

Qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations may apply by submitting a video and/or a short story with background on the organization's work with, and impact on, the community. Videos must be submitted through The Wawa Foundation website. The Wawa Foundation will select four of the most compelling stories and put them to a public vote. The organization with the most votes will be presented to The Wawa Foundation Hero Award Panel for final approval and determination. The winning organization will receive a $50,000 grant from The Wawa Foundation, and three runners-up will each receive $10,000 grants. The deadline for submissions is May 21st, 2017. The public voting period will take place June 15 - 29, and the awards will be presented on July 4.

"The Wawa Welcome America! Festival is built around activities and events celebrating the everyday heroes who have made our country and city great, so we are thrilled to present the second annual Wawa Foundation Hero Award during this very appropriate time," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa's President and CEO. "We are excited to now be accepting nominations for this year's Wawa Foundation Hero Award and to honor the next great area non-profits with this recognition. Community partnership have always been central to Wawa's purpose and as we celebrate our nation's birthday, we are thrilled to be able to also celebrate the local nonprofits that are so important to the communities we serve every day."

For more information on The Wawa Foundation Hero Award and eligibility requirements, terms and conditions, please visit www.TheWawaFoundation.org. To be eligible to receive this award, non-profit organizations must meet the grant selection criteria of The Wawa Foundation for support of organizations providing assistance to causes representing everyday heroes.

The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company's charitable giving and philanthropic activities, and ultimately to help build stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, state and national grants and / or in-store fundraising, such as, donation boxes and point-of-purchase scan materials.

