

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased marginally in April, after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.1 percent in April from 4.0 percent in March. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 4.0 percent.



The number unemployed people climbed to 197,710 in April from 192,346 in the preceding month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 192,012.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent in April from 3.9 percent in March.



