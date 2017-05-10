SeaBird Exploration Plc: SeaBird Exploration: Annual General Meeting completed

10 May 2017, Nicosia, Cyprus:

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of SeaBird Exploration Plc ("SeaBird") is completed. All proposals on the agenda, as proposed by the board of directors and set out in the notice of the meeting announced on 18 April 2017, were adopted with requisite majority.

After the AGM, SeaBird's board of directors consists of Mrs. Annette Malm Justad (Chairperson), Mr. Hans Petter Klohs, Mr. Olav Haugland and Mrs. Katherine Jessie Martin (neé Hall).

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health, Safety, Security and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird's reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries contact:

Christophe Debouvry

CEO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +47 22402705

or

Nils Haugestad

CFO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +47 22402717