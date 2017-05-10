HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced details of its new Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference, which will be held Tuesday, November 28 through Thursday, November 30, 2017, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Building on the foundation of the world-famous HR Technology Conference and Exposition®, the newly created conference combines the power of two previously co-located recruiting and sourcing events -- the Recruiting Trends Conference and the Talent Acquisition Tech Conference.

"Last year's events attracted hundreds of recruiting professionals who gathered to learn about strategies they could use to re-energize their recruiting and sourcing practices. We are excited to bring these conferences together to deliver enhanced programming and provide all attendees with an in-depth exploration of both the art and the science of talent acquisition," said Andrew McIlvaine, program chair of the conference. "At the 2017 Recruiting Trends and Talent Tech Conference, talent acquisition professionals will gain invaluable insight into the roles that technology and data can play in driving improved recruitment outcomes."

In addition to an informative opening keynote from Katrina Collier, aka "The Searchologist," on "Recruiting in the Age of Transparency," attendees of the conference will be treated to thought-provoking sessions that explore timely topics such as the secrets to data-driven recruiting productivity, how in-house recruiters and talent teams can better demonstrate their value, and hands-on workshops that will teach them the latest tools and techniques in sourcing. The world's most renowned talent acquisition experts and thought leaders will lead attendees through a fast-paced mix of engaging presentations and focused workshops that will help them transform the way talent is sourced, hired and onboarded within their organizations.

Additional highlights from the 2017 agenda include:

Dick Finnegan, bestselling author and talent expert, on "Seven Ways to Cut Early Turnover"

Recruitment expert Dr. John Sullivan on "Getting Hiring Managers to Focus on Great Recruiting"

A panel moderated by the Talent Board's Elaine Orler, featuring winners of the Candidate Experience Awards.

The Recruiting Trends and Talent Tech Conference also will feature an extensive Expo Hall with a wide variety of opportunities for networking and learning. Attendees will have the chance to see and touch the latest real-world recruiting products and services, from applicant tracking systems to automated reference systems and from recruitment marketing solutions to prospect engagement systems. CHROs, vice presidents of HR, recruiters and key organizational decision makers will leave the Expo Hall with ideas and solutions to their most frustrating talent acquisition challenges.

Registration for the Recruiting Trends and Talent Tech Conference is now open. Additional information, including registration and sponsorship details, is available at www.talenttechconf.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

About the Recruiting Trends and Talent Tech Conference

For decades, the Recruiting Trends Conference had attracted hundreds of recruiting professionals annually who were looking to re-energize their recruiting and sourcing practices. In 2016 LRP Conferences LLC acquired the event and co-located it with the brand-new Talent Acquisition Tech Conference. This year, the two formerly co-located events will become one under our new name: Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech -- providing attendees with both the art and science of talent acquisition via pre-conference workshops, keynotes and panel discussions, and breakout sessions.