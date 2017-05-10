Research and Markets - Global Noise Detection and Monitoring Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.42% by 2021: Key Vendors are 3M, Casella & Honeywell

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global noise detection and monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Noise Detection and Monitoring Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is integration of wireless connectivity. Vendors in the market are focusing on offering products with wireless connectivity, which help the user to easily record, download, and retrieve data on noise assessment. Key vendors in the market are offering products with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. These features help connect the device to smartphones, tablets, or computers and monitor the noise levels remotely.

According to the report, one driver in market is rising initiatives on controlling noise pollution. Noise pollution increases the risks of a variety of disorders such as heart diseases, hypertension, diabetes, hearing loss, and sleep disturbance. Various organizations such as American Public Health Association, Environmental Protection Agency, and World Health Organization work on controlling noise pollution. They publish research articles and introduce regulations and laws to control noise pollution. Environmentalists and other professionals who work on noise assessment require noise detection and monitoring devices. Governments in major countries across the world are introducing stringent regulations to tackle the negative environmental effects of noise pollution because of the increase in concerns about environmental safety. These factors have encouraged various market players to manufacture better noise detection and monitoring devices and have driven the growth of the market.

Key vendors



3M

Casella

Honeywell



Other prominent vendors



ACOEM Group

Brüel & Kjær

Cirrus Research

EXAIR

FLIR Systems

KIMO

Larson Davis

NTi Audio

PCE Instruments

Pulsar Instruments

Svantek



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



