

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said it is seeking global leadership in e-mobility by 2025, and announced multi-billion investments in eco-friendly drives.



'The future is electric. We intend to be the No. 1 in e-mobility by 2025,' Matthias Müller, CEO of Volkswagen, announced at the Group's Annual General Meeting in Hanover.



Volkswagen noted that intensive efforts are underway throughout the Group to help achieve the breakthrough of this technology. At the same time, the company is continuing to develop more efficient and eco-friendly diesel and petrol engines.



According to the company, modern internal combustion engines will nevertheless be indispensable for the foreseeable future, and therefore, the company will invest about 10 billion euros in these technologies by 2022. Conventional engines will become further 10 to 15 percent more efficient and cleaner by 2020.



Volkswagen noted that it became the first automaker to give a concrete insight into a fully autonomous vehicle when it unveiled Sedric or Self-Driving-Car at the Geneva Motor Show.



The Group has invested some three billion euros in alternative drive technologies over the past five years and will triple this amount in the course of the next five years.



The Group will be rolling out more than 10 new electrified models by the end of 2018. By 2025, it will add over 30 more BEVs.



In addition, the newly-established Center of Excellence in Salzgitter will bundle Group-wide competence in battery cells and modules.



Volkswagen is also forging partnerships to develop new business opportunities or advance new technologies. Müller referred to several examples such as the plans to enter the economy segment with Tata, the envisaged joint venture with JAC in China to develop attractively-priced electric cars, and numerous cooperation projects in the field of mobility services.



