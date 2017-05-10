

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In one of the most stunning punitive actions by the Trump administration in its 110 days in power, FBI Director James Comey has been dismissed citing recommendations from the Justice Department that included disapproval of the way he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server during the presidential election campaign.



The White House said James Comey has been removed from office based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.



The President didn't call Comey to inform him about the decision, but reportedly sent a private security guard Tuesday evening to deliver the termination letter to FBI headquarters.



Comey was shocked to learn the news about his dismissal on TV while addressing FBI agents in Los Angeles. The news also alarmed those who sought investigation into Trump's relationships with Russia.



The US President sent shock waves through the political world on the eve of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's meeting in Washington with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.



Trump was enraged by the FBI chief investigating his associates, and deliberated for more than a week before ousting Comey, Politico reported.



It is the third firing of a high profile Trump administration official, the other two being its Acting Attorney General and National Security Adviser.



