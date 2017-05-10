

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rallied Wednesday, after industry data showed a significant drop in U.S. oil inventories.



The American Petroleum Institute reported a larger than expected inventory drawdown of 5.78 million barrels. Although the data is sometimes in conflict with officials numbers from the Energy Information Administration, traders now expect the EIA to report a similar decline in stockpiles this morning.



WTI light sweet crude oil for June was up 46 cents at $46.34 a barrel, moving away from a recent yearly low near $45.



Disappointing Chinese inflation data prevented a larger rally. China's factory gate inflation eased on weakening commodity prices, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Meanwhile, U.S. stocks were set to open lower after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.



The Labor Department's U.S. Import and Export Prices for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for import and export prices to rise 0.1 percent.



