EcoBreeze 2 Window Fan is Officially Announced

The Innovative New Fan will Provide Huge Energy Savings while Keeping the Inside of a Home Nice and Cool

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Jim Wiese, founder of Nature's Cooling Solutions, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of his EcoBreeze 2 Window Fan.

To watch a short video of the EcoBreeze 2 Window Fan in action and learn more about this innovative new fan, please check out https://goo.gl/ys8bJ5.





As a spokesperson for the EcoBreeze 2 Window Fan noted, the convenient and easy-to-use fan will allow people to re-imagine summer cooling while saving a lot of money on their energy bills.

The secret to the EcoBreeze 2 Window Fan is harnessing the cool air that is outside and moving it into the home.

"EcoBreeze 2 is the healthy, convenient way to take advantage of nature's daily temperature swings," the spokesperson noted, adding that it will go in a window so it's affordable and easy to install in existing homes and apartments.

"It's a room solution so it will cool the rooms that people are in, not the whole house. Even better, the EcoBreeze 2 window fan is the very first residential product that will automate ventilation cooling and work seamlessly with air conditioning."

In addition, the EcoBreeze 2 will monitor the indoor air in the home and use the outside air to cool the room whenever it is needed and available. While the EcoBreeze 2 will probably not completely replace a traditional air conditioner on the hottest days of summer, the spokesperson said people will not have to run as often or as long, resulting in a nice energy savings for the homeowners.

"Creating cool air with a three-ton central system will cost approximately $0.45 per hour. Moving cool air into a room will cost less than a penny per hour. Every hour that can be shifted to moving cool outside air will use 98% less energy, producing big utility savings," the spokesperson said.

In order to help pay for the production and marketing costs associated with bringing the EcoBreeze 2 Window Fan to the public, Wiese recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, he hopes to raise $150,000 through crowdfunding and start production of the window fans in January, 2018.

About the EcoBreeze 2 Window Fan:

The EcoBreeze 2 Window Fan is designed to take advantage of cool air whenever it is available and needed. The fan will feature "intelligent controls" that will let people take advantage of cool days and summertime nights with no need to open and close the window. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/ys8bJ5.

Contact:

Tommie Elliott

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: EcoBreeze 2 Window Fan