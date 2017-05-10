Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Sprint Commences Tender Offer for $1 Billion; Announces Job Addition in Florida

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) as the Company announced on May 09, 2017, that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sprint Communications, Inc., has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash up to an aggregate principal amount of $1,000,000,000 of its 9.000% Guaranteed Notes due 2018 and its 8.375% Notes due 2017. The Tender Offer with respect to the 2018 Notes is also subject to a maximum aggregate principal amount sublimit of $500,000,000. Register with us now for your free membership and blog access at:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

One of Sprint's competitors within the Wireless Communications space, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC), reported on April 26, 2017, its results for Q1 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on S; touching on TKC. Get all of our free blog coverage and more by clicking on the link below:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

Sprint stated that the Tender Offers will each expire at 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on June 06, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company in accordance with the terms of the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offers are intended to lower the Company's current overall interest expense and decrease current debt levels. The Tender Offers will be funded by the Company from available cash on hand.

Rating Agency's Moody's Investors Service said that Sprint's announced tender offers do not impact its B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") or stable outlook. Moody's views the tender offers as credit positive for cash flow and liquidity as it will lower Sprint's interest expense and reduce its near-term debt maturities.

Adds Jobs in Florida and Chicago

On the same day in a separate press release, Sprint announced that it plans to expand its presence and investment in Florida and to add more than 250 jobs and open more than 15 new retail stores in South Florida by the end of 2018. The available jobs will include a combination of retail, operations, and marketing. Stores are slated to open this year throughout Miami, Broward, and West Palm Beach areas.

Sprint has also launched a new wireless store experience with dedicated retail teams called Sprint Express, in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Sprint Express is designed to expand the Company's retail distribution presence as well as better reach and serve consumers in local communities.

In 2016, Sprint chose the West Miami Area as its Florida/Puerto Rico/US Virgin Regional headquarters in the outskirts of thriving Doral, FL. Last month, it relocated its office to another location in Doral. In South Florida, Sprint currently employs close to 500 people and was recently recognized as a Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace.

A day earlier on May 08, 2017, Sprint announced that it will be adding 105 new Sprint and Boost Mobile stores in the city and surrounding suburbs like Schaumburg, Rosemont, and Skokie throughout 2017 and 2018 and adding more than 500 new jobs.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, May 09, 2017, following the announcement, Sprint's share price finished the trading session at $7.90, climbing 1.80%. A total volume of 18.50 million shares exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3 months average volume of 13.46 million shares. The stock has soared 28.87% and 132.35% in the last six months and past twelve months, respectively. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $30.82 billion.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street