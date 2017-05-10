Active Wall Street: Post Earnings Coverage as Synchrony's Quarterly Net Interest Income Jumped 12%

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Total System Services Post-Earnings Results

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (NYSE: SYF). The Company reported its first quarter fiscal 2017 results on April 28, 2017. The consumer credit Company exceeded revenue expectations.

One of SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL's competitors within the Credit Services space, Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS), reported results for Q1 2017 on April 25, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Total System Services in the coming days.

Earnings Reviewed

Synchrony's total interest income increased 11% to $3.91 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to total interest income of $3.52 billion for Q1 2016. The Company's net interest income increased $378 million, or 12%, to $3.58 billion for Q1 2017 compared to net interest income of $3.21 billion for the year earlier same quarter, primarily driven by strong loan receivables growth. The Company's interest income numbers surpassed analysts' consensus of $3.54 billion.

For Q1 2017, Synchrony's provision for loan losses increased $403 million to $1.31 billion due primarily to higher loan loss reserve build and loan receivables growth. Synchrony's Retail Card online sales penetration reached 26% in Q1 2017. Net charge-offs came in at 5.33% compared to 4.74% in the year earlier comparable quarter. Synchrony's efficiency ratio was 30.3% for the reported quarter versus 30.4% last year, driven by positive operating leverage arising from strong revenue growth that exceeded expense growth.

Synchrony's net earnings totaled $499 million in Q1 2017 compared to $582 million in Q1 2016. On a per-share basis, the Company reported earnings of $0.61 per share compared to earnings of $0.70 per share in the year earlier corresponding quarter. The Company's earnings missed Wall Street expectations of $0.74 per share. Synchrony's results were impacted by the 45% increase in the provision for loan losses the Company experienced during the reported quarter.

Sales Platforms

During Q1 2017, Synchrony's Retail Card interest and fees on loans increased 10%, driven primarily by purchase volume growth of 7% at $23.0 billion and period-end loan receivables growth of 11% to $49.9 billion. Average active account growth was 4%. For the reported quarter, Synchrony's Payment Solutions interest and fees on loans increased 13% to $455 billion, driven primarily by purchase volume growth of 9% at $3.7 billion and period-end loan receivables growth of 14% to $15.3 billion. Average active account growth was 12%. Loan receivables growth was led by the home furnishings and automotive.

Synchrony's Care credit interest and fees on loans increased 11% to $474 billion, driven primarily by purchase volume growth of 10% and period-end loan receivables growth of 11%. Average active account growth was 9% to $5.5 billion. Loan receivables growth was led by the dental and veterinary specialties.

Balance Sheet

For Q1 2017, Synchrony's period-end loan receivables growth remained strong at 11% to $73.3 billion compared to $65.8 billion in Q1 2016, primarily driven by purchase volume growth of 7% and average active account growth of 5%. The Company's deposits grew to $52 billion for the reported quarter, up $7 billion, or 15% on a y-o-y basis, and comprised 72% of funding compared to 69% in the year earlier same quarter.

Synchrony's balance sheet remained strong with total liquidity consisting of liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities at $22 billion, or 24% of total assets. The estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III subject to transition provisions was 18.0% and the estimated fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III was 17.7%.

During Q1 2017, Synchrony's Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables were 4.25% compared to 3.85% in Q1 2016. Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.33% compared to 4.74% in the year earlier comparable quarter. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables was 6.37% compared to 5.50% last year.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Tuesday, May 09, 2017, SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL's stock price slightly fell 0.99% to end the day at $28.10. A total volume of 8.67 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 7.24 million shares. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 10.72 and have a dividend yield of 1.85%. In addition, the stock currently has a market cap of $22.86 billion.

