Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: American Airlines Reported April 2017 Results; Observed Record Performance

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) as the Company announced its April traffic results on May 09, 2017. Under the announcement, the Company reported a record 18.6 billion passenger miles, up 31% on a y-o-y basis. The Airlines' total capacity stood at 22.6 billion seat miles (ASMs), up 0.8% from April 2016. American Airlines, the founding member of Oneworld Alliance, operates nearly 6,700 flights on an average, per day to 339 destinations in 54 countries.

One of American Airlines' competitors within the Major Airlines space, Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVE), reported on April 28, 2017, its Q1 2017 financial results.

Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM)

American Airlines reported total RPM for April 2017 to be 18.59 billion which was 3.1% higher than 18.03 billion RPM for April 2016. The Company has executed a definitive strategy where it initially boosted revenue by reducing RPM and eventually, increased the factor to observe greater cash flow. The breakdown of Revenue Passenger Miles for different sectors is as follows:

Domestic RPM observed a minimal surge of 0.8% from April 2016 (10.40 billion) to April 2017 (10.31 billion) as Canada, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Islands were included in the domestic results. The Atlantic segment viewed a 13.1% surge from April 2016 to 2.45 billion RPM for April 2017. Net RPM from Latin American segment was 2.55 billion for April 2017, which was 3.9% higher than the RPM for April 2016. The Pacific operations observed 1.25 billion RPM for April 2017 versus 978.65 million for April 2016, reporting a 27.7% increase. Net RPM from International operations was reported to be 6.25 billion RPM for April 2017 versus 5.60 billion RPM for April 2016. The Mainline segment observed a 3.6% surge from 15.99 billion RPM for April 2016 to 16.56 billion passengers for April 2017.

Available Seat Miles (ASM)

The total ASM advanced by 0.8% from 22.43 billion ASM for April 2016 to 22.60 billion ASM for April 2017. The breakdown of the respective segments is as follows:

Net ASM from the Domestic segment was 12.08 billion for April 2017 which was 1.6% lower than the net ASM for April 2016 (12.28 billion ASM). The Atlantic segment reported a 1.0% dip in ASM from 3.07 billion ASM in April 2016 to 3.03 billion ASM for April 2017. The Latin America segment reported a 1.5% advance from 3.23 billion ASM in April 2016 to 3.28 billion ASM for April 2017. The Pacific segment reported net ASM of 1.57 billion for April 2017 which was 29.5% higher than the 1.21 billion mark for April 2016. Net ASM from the International segment advanced by 5.0% from 7.50 billion ASM in April 2016 to 7.88 billion ASM for April 2017.

Other Parameters

American Airlines reported its load factor to advance by 0.7% in the last one year from 84.7% for April 2016 to 85.4% for April 2017. In the same period, the Company reported International segment load factor of 79.3% for April 2017 which was 4.6% higher than 74.6% for April 2016. The total load factor reported by the Company was 82.2% in April 2017 which was 1.8% higher than the load factor for April 2016, i.e., 80.4%. The total enplanements in the same period advanced by 0.8% and were 16.53 million for April 2017.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, May 09, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $47.08, climbing 4.76% from its previous closing price of $44.94. A total volume of 11.11 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 6.95 million shares. American Airlines' stock price rallied 12.60% in the last month, 18.73% in the past six months, and 44.04% in the previous twelve months. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 11.51 and have a dividend yield of 0.85%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $23.20 billion.

