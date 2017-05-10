Active Wall Street: Post Earnings Coverage as Colgate-Palmolive's Adjusted EPS Increased 6%

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Estée Lauder Cos. Post-Earnings Results

One of Colgate-Palmolive's competitors within the Personal Products space, The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE: EL), released is Q3 FY17 financial results on Wednesday, May 03, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Estée Lauder in the coming days.

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Colgate-Palmolive reported worldwide net sales of $3.76 billion, even with Q1 2016 net sales of $3.76 billion. The Company's global unit volume decreased 2.0%, pricing increased 2.5%, and foreign exchange was negative 0.5%. Colgate-Palmolive's sales numbers came in below the market estimates of $3.80 billion.

For Q1 2017, Colgate-Palmolive's gross profit margin was 60.3% versus 59.8% in Q1 2016. The Company's adjusted gross profit margin was 60.7% in the reported quarter, up 70 basis points versus the year ago same quarter, primarily driven by cost savings from the Company's funding-the-growth initiatives, the 2012 Restructuring Program, and higher pricing, partially offset by higher raw and packaging material costs. Colgate-Palmolive's operating profit increased to $885 million in Q1 2017 compared to $867 million in Q1 2016. The Company's operating profit margin was 23.5% in the reported quarter versus 23.0% in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive's net income and diluted earnings per share in Q1 2017 were $570 million and $0.64, respectively, compared to net income and diluted earnings per share in Q1 2016 of $533 million and $0.59, respectively. On an adjusted basis, the Company's net income in the reported quarter was $601 million, an increase of 5% on a y-o-y basis, and diluted earnings per share in Q1 2017 was $0.67, up 6% versus Q1 2016 and it came in above analysts' consensus of $0.66 per share.

Segment Results

During Q1 2017, Colgate-Palmolive's North America segment, which comprises of 20% of Company's overall sales reported net sales of $760 million, was down 5.0% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's unit volume decreased 5.0% with 0.5% lower pricing, while foreign exchange was positive 0.5%. Operating profit in North America decreased 3% in the reported quarter to $233 million, while as a percentage of net sales it increased 80 basis points to 30.7%.

In the US, Colgate-Palmolive maintained its leadership in the toothpaste category during the reported quarter with its market share at 35.6% year-to-date. In manual toothbrushes, Colgate maintained its brand market leadership in the US with its market share in that category at 41.2% year-to-date.

For Q1 2017, Colgate-Palmolive's Latin America, which contributes 25% of overall Company's sales, reported a 9.0% growth in sales to $924 million. Unit volume was even with the year ago quarter, while pricing increased 7.0% and foreign exchange was positive 2.0%. During the reported quarter, volume gains in Mexico, the Caribbean region, and the Southern Cone region were offset by volume declines in Brazil. Organic sales for Latin America increased 7.5%.

Colgate-Palmolive's operating profit in Latin America advanced 9% on a y-o-y basis to $269 million, while as a percentage of net sales, it remained unchanged at 29.1%. Colgate-Palmolive maintained its leadership in toothpaste in Latin America during the reported quarter, with market share gains in Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Paraguay.

Colgate-Palmolive's Europe division which consists of 15% of Company's worldwide sales reported revenue of $558 million, down 5.0% on a y-o-y basis. Unit volume increased 0.5%, pricing decreased 1.0% and foreign exchange was negative 4.5%. Volume gains led by the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Netherlands were partially offset by volume declines in France. Organic sales for Europe decreased 0.5%. Operating profit in Europe decreased 1% in Q1 2017 to $140 million, while as a percentage of net sales it increased 110 basis points to 25.1% of net sales. This increase in operating profit as a percentage of net sales was due to a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, partially offset by a decrease in gross profit, both as a percentage of net sales.

Colgate-Palmolive's Asia/Pacific segment, comprising of 19% of overall sales, reported a 3.0% decrease in net sales to $720 million. Unit volume decreased 1.0%, pricing was even with the year ago comparable quarter and foreign exchange was negative 2.0%. Operating profit in Asia/Pacific was $219 million in Q1 2016, flats on a y-o-y basis, while as a percentage of net sales it increased 90 basis points to 30.4%.

During Q1 2017, Colgate-Palmolive's Africa/Eurasia segment net sales increased 6.5% to $246 million. Unit volume decreased 6.5%, pricing increased 7.0% and foreign exchange was positive 6.0%. Operating profit in Africa/Eurasia increased 5% in Q1 2017 to $45 million, while as a percentage of net sales it decreased 30 basis points to 18.3%. Colgate continued its toothpaste leadership in Africa/Eurasia during the quarter, with market share gains in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Lebanon, Qatar, and Jordan.

For Q1 2017, Hill's Pet Nutrition, comprising of 15% of Company sales, reported a 0.5% increase to $554 million. Unit volume decreased 4.0% with 4.0% higher pricing and foreign exchange was positive 0.5%. Hill's operating profit increased 1% in the reported quarter to $157 million, or 20 basis points to 28.3%.

Financial Position

During Q1 2017, Colgate-Palmolive's net cash provided by operations on a year-to-date basis was $691 million compared to $614 million in the comparable 2016 period, reflecting strong operating earnings and a continued tight focus on working capital. Working capital as a percentage of net sales was negative 4.3% compared to negative 2.8% in the year ago same period.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, May 09, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $71.50, slightly down 0.47% from its previous closing price of $71.84. A total volume of 2.23 million shares have exchanged hands. Colgate-Palmolive's stock price advanced 8.00% in the last three months, 3.93% in the past six months, and 1.84% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 10.49%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 25.86 and has a dividend yield of 2.24%.

