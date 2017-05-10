Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: FDA Approves Boston Scientific's Resonate Family of High-Voltage Devices

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Zimmer Biomet Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) as the Company announced on May 10, 2017, that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its approval for the Company's Resonate™ line of implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems. Register with us now for your free membership and blog access at:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

One of Boston Scientific's competitors within the Medical Appliances & Equipment space, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH), reported on April 27, 2017, its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Zimmer Biomet in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on BSX; touching on ZBH. Get all of our free blog coverage and more by clicking on the link below:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

The Approval

Boston Scientific stated that the approval includes new features in the Resonate devices comprising SmartCRT™ technology with Multisite Pacing capability for multi-electrode pacing, and compatibility with the HeartLogic™ Heart Failure Diagnostic Service to support physicians improve heart failure (HF) management. This FDA approval follows on the February 2017 CE Mark and subsequent commercialization for the Resonate family of ICD and CRT-D devices.

In the press release, Boston Scientific noted that every Resonate device is powered by the Company's EnduraLife™ Battery Technology, which has nearly two times the usable battery capacity as certain competitive devices, an essential factor when considering the lifelong needs of patients receiving ICD or CRT therapy. Recent guidance issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in March 2017 recommended the use of EnduraLife-powered CRT-Ds to reduce the number of avoidable replacement procedures a patient may have to undergo, thereby offering improved outcomes for patients and potential savings to the National Health Service (NHS) in England of approximately £6 million in the first five years.

Boston Scientific has also commenced a series of clinical trials, the SMART Registry, SMART CRT Study and SMART MSP, to showcase improved response to CRT therapy with SmartCRT technology. These are expected to help physicians optimize where, when, and how to pace the lower chambers of the heart.

"These trials will add to the body of evidence showing CRT therapy can be tailored to individual patient characteristics at the time of implant, while adjusting device programming solutions over the life of the device without fear of adversely draining the device battery and causing unnecessary replacement procedures," said Dr. Michael Gold, principal investigator of the SMART CRT study and the Michael E. Assey professor of medicine at The Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.

Furthermore, Kenneth Stein, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Rhythm Management and Global Health Policy, Boston Scientific stated that:

"Our post-approval studies for the HeartLogic service, including MANAGE-HF, will gather additional evidence to illustrate how these alerts, which detect impending heart failure decompensation, can improve patient outcomes."

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, May 09, 2017, Boston Scientific's stock marginally fell 0.04%, ending the trading session at $26.38. A total volume of 5.43 million shares were traded at the end of the day. In the last six months and previous twelve months, shares of the Company have surged 22.36% and 19.15%, respectively. Moreover, the stock surged 21.96% since the start of the year. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $36.26 billion.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street