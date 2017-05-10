Active Wall Street: Post Earnings Coverage as General Motors' Q1 EPS Surged 37.1% Y-o-Y; Beat Forecasts

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Tesla

One of General Motors's competitors within the Auto Manufacturers - Major space, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), reported its fiscal quarter ending March 2017 earnings results on May 03, 2017 after market close. AWS will be initiating a research report on Tesla following the release of its next earnings results.

Earnings Reviewed

In Q1 FY17, General Motors reported total net sales and revenue of $41.20 billion compared to $37.27 billion reported in Q1 FY16. Total net sales and revenue numbers for the reported quarter had outperformed market expectations of $40.25 billion.

The automobile Company reported GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.61 billion, or $1.70 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17 compared to $1.95 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share, in Q1 FY16. The Company's diluted adjusted EPS for the reported quarter also stood at $1.70 per diluted share, rising from diluted adjusted EPS of $1.26 recorded in Q1 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report diluted adjusted EPS of $1.45.

Operating Metrics

During Q1 FY17, General Motors' total operating segments profit stood at $3.68 billion compared to $2.83 billion in the previous year's same period. The segment's adjusted EBIT came in at $3.40 billion in Q1 FY17 versus $2.66 billion in last year's comparable quarter. The Company's total wholesale vehicle sales were 1.48 million in Q1 FY17, up from 1.41 million vehicles in Q1 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's worldwide total retail vehicle sales stood at 2.34 million in Q1 FY17 compared to 2.38 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Segment Performance

General Motors North America (GMNA) revenues rose 10.7% to $29.30 billion during Q1 FY17 from $26.46 billion in the prior year's comparable quarter. The segment's adjusted EBIT surged to $3.42 billion in Q1 FY17 from $2.30 billion in the year-ago same quarter.

In the reported period, General Motors Europe (GME) revenues fell 3.8% to $4.50 billion from $4.68 billion in Q1 FY16. The segment reported a negative adjusted EBIT of $201 million in Q1 FY17 compared to a negative adjusted EBIT of $6 million in the year-ago corresponding quarter.

During Q1 FY17, General Motors International Operations (GMIO) operations' revenues were down by 5.9% to $2.52 billion from $2.68 billion in the last year's same quarter. The segment's Q1 FY17 adjusted EBIT was $319 million, falling from $379 million in Q1 FY16.

General Motors South America (GMSA) segment's revenues surged 45.9% to $1.96 billion in Q1 FY17 from $1.34 billion in the prior year's comparable quarter. However, the segment reported a negative adjusted EBIT of $115 million in Q1 FY17 compared to negative adjusted EBIT of $67 million in the year ago same quarter.

General Motors' Financial segment revenues increased 38.7% during Q1 FY17 to $2.88 billion from $2.08 billion in Q1 FY16. The segment's EBIT for the reported quarter stood at $260 million, up from the $225 million recorded in the year-ago same quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the quarter ended on March 31, 2017, General Motors generated $2.04 billion in cash from operations, compared to cash used in operating activities of $108 million at the end of quarter in the year ago same period. The Company had cash and cash equivalents balance of $12.86 billion as on March 31, 2017, compared to $12.96 billion, at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had Automotive-long-term debt and Financial-long-term debt amounting to $9.60 billion and $47.60 billion, respectively, as on March 31, 2017.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On April 27, 2017, General Motors' Board of Directors declared quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share payable on June 23, 2017, to shareholder of record at the close of business on June 09, 2017.

Outlook

In its guidance for full year FY17, General Motors' management expects diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $6.00 to $6.50. Additionally, the Company projects a $12 billion in automotive operating cash flow; whereas adjusted automotive free cash flow for FY17 is anticipated to be $6 billion.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, May 09, 2017, General Motors's stock was slightly up by 0.85%, ending the trading session at $34.26. A total volume of 8.40 million shares were traded at the end of the day. In the last six months and previous twelve months, shares of the Company have surged 12.28% and 16.49%, respectively. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 5.30 and has a dividend yield of 4.44%.

