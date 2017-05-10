XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Completes Rebranding of Less-Than-Truckload Fleet and Service Centers in North America

GREENWICH, Conn. - May 10, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that it has completed the rebranding of its North American less-than-truckload (LTL) business, the second largest market provider of LTL transportation. The rebranding aligns XPO's LTL operations in North America with those in Europe, where the company has a large presence.

Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, "The rebranding was an extensive undertaking that involved nearly 300 facilities, approximately 8,000 tractors and over 25,000 freight trailers, as well as uniforms for more than 14,300 drivers and dockworkers. Our employees are proud to show the world that they are part of the global XPO team."

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

