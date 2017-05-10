IMCD N.V.: IMCD - Resolutions Annual General Meeting 10 May 2017

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (10 May, 2017) - At the Annual General Meeting of IMCD N.V. (IMCD) held on 10 May 2017 all resolutions on the agenda were passed. The financial statements for the year 2016 were adopted and the dividend proposal of EUR 0.55 per share in cash was approved.

The dividend calendar is as follows:

12 May 2017 Ex-dividend date

15 May 2017 Record date

16 May 2017 Payment date



Details of the Annual General Meeting are available at IMCD's corporate website www.imcdgroup.com/investors (http://www.imcdgroup.com/investors)

For further information:

Investor Relations

T: +31 10 290 8684

E: ir@imcdgroup.com

About IMCD N.V.

IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and food ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 1,715 million in 2016 with more than 1,800 employees in over 40 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 34,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.

For further information, please visit http://www.imcdgroup.com

