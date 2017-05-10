ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Training and development can sometimes fall to the end of the list when it comes to tackling human resources (HR) priorities. This is true even though most HR leaders know that providing training and development opportunities can drive significant business results, help to spur company growth, reduce employee turnover, and provide a competitive advantage.

ADP® is changing all that by providing its clients access to the ADP Comprehensive Learning program, which features a robust array of training materials from Skillsoft®, a global leader in eLearning. And its efforts have not gone unnoticed.

The success of the ADP solution has earned the company the 2017 Skillsoft Channel Partner of the Year Innovation Award, which recognizes the partner company that has "developed and marketed a unique and innovative reseller solution to drive business results."

Announced at Skillsoft's annual user conference, 2017 Skillsoft Perspectives, these awards recognize Skillsoft customers and partners for their success, innovation, and expertise in learning and development, talent, and workforce management. Award candidates were judged by an independent panel of thought leaders, including industry analysts and subject-matter experts from Skillsoft.

"We congratulate the award winners who have achieved excellence in learning and talent management with Skillsoft and SumTotal®," said Bill Donoghue, chairman and CEO, Skillsoft. "This year's event showcases how our customers and partners are using innovative ways to engage with their modern learners. Technology and accessibility is changing the shape of learning. Networking discussions focused on key trends, such as eLearning, micro-learning, multi-modal content, social learning, and mobile accessibility, which are critical for today's global companies. We are honored to recognize those who have creatively used our beautiful technology and engaging content to create a quantifiable impact for their employees and organizations."

ADP said it was proud to be recognized by Skillsoft.

"ADP believes in the value of organizational learning and knows that it can support talent management," said Kathy Ross, senior vice president of ADP Comprehensive Outsourcing Services. "We've seen first-hand how effective it can be to link learning to competencies, performance objectives, business objectives, and organizational goals. Whether it's creating specialized curricula for new hires or seasoned professionals, providing employees with a wide range of flexible learning assets can help them gain new skills and refine their knowledge throughout their careers."

ADP Comprehensive Learning is a web-based learning management system that allows businesses and their employees to access, track, and report on training. Employees have access to more than 650 motivational, instructional, and developmental videos on topics such as communications, customer service, leadership, management, team building, and more. They also have access to courseware and demonstration videos covering popular software programs. In addition to these resources, clients and their employees have access to compliance courseware, printable job aids, and safety and health material.

2017 Skillsoft Perspectives brought together more than 1,000 HR professionals and industry experts from organizations around the world to explore the new approaches in learning, how companies need to engage with the modern learner, and how organizations create consumer-led content and technology experiences.

