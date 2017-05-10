NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be hosting and participating in a panel titled Arming SMBs with tools to fight cybercriminals. Nick Belov, chief information security officer, CGS, will be joined on the expert panel by Stephen Bedosky, vice president and partner, York International Agency, and Moshe Ishai, co-founder and general manager, HIS-Global Ltd.

Title: Arming SMBs with tools to fight cybercriminals

Date/Time: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 6 - 8:30 p.m. EDT

Location: North Square

103 Waverly Pl, New York, NY, 10011

Event summary: Over the last several years, dozens of large companies have suffered security breaches. With cybercrime reaching all-time highs on a weekly basis, what can SMBs do to avoid or minimize the damage of a cyber breach? This panel of IT and security experts will discuss how SMB leaders can protect their business assets from pirates, ransomware and malicious threats.

The panel will share tips on:

Emerging threats in cybersecurity that SMBs face

Actionable advanced security preparedness measures

What to do if your data gets compromised

What the future of cybersecurity looks like for SMBs

For additional information, or to RSVP, click here.

About CGS

For over 30 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on Facebook.

Media Contact:

LEWIS for CGS

Shannon Felder

202-507-4714

CGS@teamlewis.com



