SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Adam J. Epstein, founder of Third Creek Advisors, LLC, will speak at an event titled "Keys to Success for High Growth Private Companies" on May 17, 2017, at The Ruins in Seattle from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. PDT. Epstein will appear alongside Steve Hooper, founding partner of Ignition Partners, a venture capital fund in Seattle and Silicon Valley. Hooper was previously CEO of Nextlink Communications, Teledesic, and AT&T Wireless.

The "fireside chat" will focus on some of the lessons learned from high profile corporate governance failures in the venture ecosystem like Theranos and Zenefits, as well as takeaways from some public company success stories including Darden Restaurants and Splunk. Epstein and Hooper will offer thoughts about how some changes to common practices in the venture capital industry could constructively impact future high growth companies.

"Adam is a recognized thought leader regarding the governance of pre-IPO and small-cap companies, and he has a well-deserved reputation for uniquely connecting with audiences," said Liz Huebner, program chair, National Association of Corporate Directors (Northwest Chapter) and moderator of the event. "As a former institutional investor, he has not only invested in, but also operated, governed, and advised myriad high growth companies."

"It's humbling to have the opportunity to collaborate with distinguished business leaders like Liz and Steve; I'm really looking forward to the exchange of ideas," commented Epstein. "Venture capital is so important to the global economy, and if VCs could improve the way their portfolio companies are governed, the results would be even more impactful."

Third Creek Advisors, LLC is the country's leading small-cap corporate governance advisory firm. It is renowned for partnering with CEOs to help them master the small-cap issues institutional investors care most about. Third Creek understands the buy-side well; it is the only small-cap corporate governance advisory firm in the country run by a former small-cap fund manager. Its founder, Adam J. Epstein, co-managed a special situation hedge fund that invested in more than 500 small-cap financings. Epstein is the author of The Perfect Corporate Board: A Handbook for Mastering the Unique Challenges of Small-Cap Companies (McGraw Hill, 2012), and contributing author to The Handbook of Board Governance: A Comprehensive Guide for Public, Private and Not for Profit Board Members (Wiley, 2016). For more information and exclusive content visit http://www.thirdcreekadvisors.com, or connect on LinkedIn.

