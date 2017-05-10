LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com, a fully integrated, active cannabis real estate investor and branding consultant in the legal cannabis sector today announced the company's first order for its licensed brand "MicroDose" Oral Strips for the medicinal market of California. Agritek Holdings will provide the licensing and packaging to produce the exclusive line of 10mg and 50 mg oral strips as a medicinal alternative for patients. The Agritek "Microdose" brand will be produced and distributed through its permitted manufacturer and collective to multiple dispensaries throughout California. AGTK will receive a flat fee per single package designed exclusively by Agritek Holdings with the first 10,000 units being delivered next month.

The discreet, dose controlled, evaporating oral strips will offer a unique and smoke-free alternative to patients in California. Sold in a single pack, doses will consist of 10mg and 50mg strips, and are manufactured through a consistent organic sun growth cannabis base. The strip is placed under the tongue or between the cheek and gum of the mouth with the strip dissolving directly into the bloodstream. The Microdose Strips will be available in Indica and Sativa strains and will eventually be launched nationally as a CBD brand through licensed manufacturers. As previously stated, Agritek will receive a flat fee for brand license and package.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of its new, interactive and investor intensive corporate website located on the World Wide Web at www.AgritekHoldings.com. The new corporate website lists a comprehensive overview of the company's existing real estate holdings, projects and wholly owned brands now being released in legal jurisdictions and under development. The new site also has a downloadable executive overview and power point for new investors and shareholders giving great insight into the company's holdings and business strategy within the cannabis sector.

"I am pleased to announce our newly licensed brand 'MicroDose Strips' as an alternative delivery system for patients and brand under the Agritek Holdings product umbrella. Working directly through the patent holder and California based manufacturer we have developed this brand for distribution to all California based patients and dispensaries. We have always prided ourselves on innovation and the MicroDose Strips will become an important medical brand and rising trend for safe and effective medical applications for cannabis in multiple jurisdictions," stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings was recently approved for uplisting and now trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the listing, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGTK/quote. The Company is additionally investigating and seeking a dual listing on the CSE or TSX Venture Exchange with the acquisition and upcoming closing of its new Canada property and facility.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc., (www.AgritekHoldings.com) a pioneer within the medicinal marijuana space, provides innovative technology, brands and agricultural solutions for both the medicinal and recreational cannabis industry. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages property in Colorado, Puerto Rico and Canada and has licenses with permitted facilities in California approved for cultivation as well as manufacturing capabilities. The company owns several Hemp and cannabis brands for distribution including MD Vapes, MicroDose Strips, "Hemp Pops" and "California Premiums." Agritek Holdings, Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

